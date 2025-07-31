Boozman, Cotton Back Effort to Establish Drone Production Facility at Red River Army Depot

Sponsor

WASHINGTON–U.S. Senators John Boozman (R-AR) and Tom Cotton (R-AR) joined Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and John Cornyn (R-TX) to introduce the SkyFoundry Act of 2025, legislation to establish a Department of Defense drone production facility at the Red River Army Depot to develop, produce and field drones for the Department of Defense.

“The men and women of the Red River Army Depot are committed to providing our servicemembers with the tools they need to defend our nation,” said Boozman. “With unmanned aircraft systems playing an increasingly prominent role in modern warfare, tasking them with developing and sustaining an adequate supply of drone systems would be a win for this skilled workforce and our armed forces. I am pleased to join my colleagues to champion this effort and the Arkansans whose vital contributions to Red River support our national security and local economy.”

“Large-scale manufacturing of small drones is critical to the Army’s current and future operational capability,” said Cotton. “This bill is a win for national security and for Arkansas as the Skyfoundry program presents a unique opportunity to more fully utilize the Army’s organic industrial base by positioning Red River Army Depot to meet the Army’s emerging requirements.”

“Establishing a drone manufacturing facility at the Red River Army Depot will help ensure that the United States remains at the forefront of drone production,” said Cruz. “I’m proud to see the Lone Star State continuing to lead in defense innovation, and I look forward to working with my colleagues in Congress to swiftly pass this legislation.”

“Russia and China are currently outpacing America in scalable drone production and investment, making us vulnerable to national security threats if left unmatched,” said Cornyn. “This legislation seeks to close this gap and help ensure America remains competitive with our foreign adversaries by establishing a new innovation and production facility that would rapidly improve our ability to develop, test, and mass-produce small unmanned aircraft systems.”

Specifically, the SkyFoundry Act of 2025 will:

Establish a production facility and innovation facility for the manufacturing and development of small, unmanned aircraft systems;

Utilize a Government-Owned, Government-Operated Contractor Augmented (GOGO/CA) model, blending military, civilian and contract personnel; and

Encourage public-private partnerships with industry, academia and nonprofits.

Boozman has continually championed efforts to support the Red River Army Depot, successfully securing $47 million in 2024 for workforce support and recently advancing an additional $93 million in funding through the Senate Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies (MilCon-VA) Appropriations Subcommittee as part of the FY 2026 MilCon-VA Appropriations Act.

This legislation is supported by the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce and the TexAmericas Center.

Companion legislation was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congressman Pat Harrigan (NC-10).

The bill text is available here.