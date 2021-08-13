Bands and Bar Guide: Texarkana Weekend

Advertisement

Friday Night Live

La Fogata- Alex & Liv

67 Landing- Dixie Bent Band

Fat Jacks- Colton Hagler Band

Twisted Fork- Moss Brothers

Hopkins Icehouse- Josh Gilbert Band from Nashville, TN

Redbone Magic Brewing LLC- Phillip Osburn, Dennis Hogan & Steve Roberts

Crossties- Come watch Disney’s CoCo at 8:45, drinks by the Frozen Rail and HotDogs by Razordog HotDogs

Saturday Night Live

La Fogata- Trían Dog

67 Landing- Kayleigh Matthews

Fat Jacks- Captain Joe Band

Twisted Fork- Trivia