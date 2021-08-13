Steven McComack

Advertisement

Steven Emrys McComack, age 4 months, gained his angel wings on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in a local hospital.

Steven was born March 22, 2021, in Texarkana, Texas to proud parents, Skyler McComack and Rachel Jones.

Along with his parents, Steven is survived by three sisters, Melinda Cartwright, Alice Cartwright and Luna McComack; one brother, Brayden McComack; special aunts, Barbara “Granny B” Myers and Pat “Gigi” Jones; grandparents, Kathleen and Tyrone Willbanks and Jerry Jones.

A visitation will be held from 3:00-5:00 PM Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.