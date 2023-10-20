Bark At The Park returns to Spring Lake Park

Sponsor

The 7th Annual Bark At The Park will take place on Saturday, November 4th, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Pavilion at Spring Lake Park, also known as Kylee Sullivan Dog Park.

Dogs and cats will receive free rabies vaccinations and city registrations at the event. In addition, other vaccinations will be available for a minimal fee. All dogs will remain on leashes and all cats in their carriers.

Director of Development Services Mashell Daniel expanded on how this event has served Texarkana pet owners for several years.

“It’s important to us that we continue providing these resources to Texarkana and its surrounding area each year,” Daniel said. “Our goal is to educate our community and improve the lives of family pets in need.”

Rabies is fatal to animals and humans, and treatment for exposure can be very costly. The best line of defense against these kinds of diseases is proactive vaccinations. Veterinarians and animal control staff will be onsite to answer questions and provide pet care advice.

For more information on this event please call (903) 798-3535.

To stay updated, follow their Facebook event page at https://fb.me/e/4GPmnpks6.

