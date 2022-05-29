Basic Lawn Care 101 Class Offered

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture in Miller County is offering a Basic Lawn Care Class on June 13, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This class will be held at the Miller County Extension Office, 1007 Jefferson Avenue, Texarkana, Arkansas.

Topics covered include lawn mowing, fertility needs, weed management, disease control and soil sampling.

This class is free but pre-registration is required as we have limited space. To register, call 870-779-3609 or email jcaraway@uada.edu. This class is open to anyone interested in learning basic lawn care.

