Trinity Christian School Hires New Head Football Coach/Athletic Director

Trinity Christian School (TCS) is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Phil Nash as the new Head Football Coach/ Athletic Director. Mr. Nash will also serve as the Dean of Students for TCS. “We are excited to have Mr. Nash join the Warrior family and are looking forward to having him serve on our leadership team,” said Marcus Bellamy, Head of School at Trinity Christian School.

Mr. Nash brings over 25 years of experience in education to TCS. Prior to Trinity, Nash has served in both athletic and administrative leadership positions. Nash has coached Football, Basketball, and Track in a variety of places including Texarkana, TX, Gainesville, TX, Jacksonville, TX, St. Louis, MO, San Francisco, CA, and Taipei, Taiwan. Nash received his BS in Exercise and Sports Science and BA in Youth Ministry from Howard Payne University. Nash received his MA in Sports Management from the University of San Francisco and holds a Principal Certification from the University of Texas in Tyler. Additionally, Nash is a certified character educator and a certified personal fitness specialist.

“The greatest honor ever bestowed upon me is the distinction of being called ‘Coach’,” commented Nash. “I believe God has called me into coaching in order to develop men and women of Godly character and to equip athletes and coaches to live out their faith through sports. Each of us have been fearfully and wonderfully made by our Creator. He has gifted each of us with talents and skills which we use to build His Kingdom and bring Him glory. I am looking forward to partnering with the students, staff and community of Trinity in the mission of developing students in a manner that honors and glorifies God.”

