Baylor University Announces Baylor Bear and Dean’s Gold Scholarship Recipient

Baylor University is happy to announce that Mitzi Williams, a student at Liberty Eylau High School, has received a Baylor Bear Scholarship and the Dean’s Gold Scholarship, in addition to others, totaling over $50,000 a year.

Baylor’s Admissions Counselor for Undergraduate Admissions Jordan Smith said, “I am incredibly proud of her hard work, and we can’t wait to have her on campus in the fall!”

Williams said to TXKToday exclusively,”I’ll be graduating just a few classes away from my associates, which I’m very proud of. I’d like to thank my parents & family for supporting me throughout my journey. Mr. Bimal Ghimire was my math teacher for 3 years of high school. I would like to thank him for believing in me and encouraging me to be the best I can be. Definitely the best teacher I have ever had. I would also like to thank my job, Red River Credit Union. For a year, I have called Red River home. I will never forget my experiences there or the people I have met. Red River is the place that gave me the opportunity to start my journey as a businesswoman.”

“Williams added, “At Baylor, I plan to double major in Business Management and Real Estate. Sic ‘em Bears!”