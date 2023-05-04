BeLikeCJ Foundation Walk of Love Event

Advertisement

Marie Ferdinand-Harris, former WNBA player, and her husband Cedrick Harris, former MLB baseball player lost their 14year old son CJ a year ago. Through their foundation BeLikeCJ, they are constantly looking for ways to encourage youth around town to live a loving life. Their son CJ was a well loved local athlete, who spent his time loving people who needed a friend or someone to rely on. Through his memory, they are continuing CJ’s journey by helping others, and spreading positivity and love throughout Texarkana.

The BeLikeCJ Foundation will be hosting a Walk of Love in memory of CJ and his journey to encourage and support others. It will be held Saturday, May 20th, 2023 from 9AM-2PM. The walk will be held in Downtown Texarkana by Front Street Festival Plaza. The walk is a free event for all throughout the local area, and the foundation will have tons of support from local celebrities including Mayors, DJ HollyGrove, school cheer teams, mental health vendors, food vendors and so much more!

“We want to continue to spread the ‘Walk of Love’ which was inspired by our son CJ’s life. The BeLikeCJ Foundation is hosting this Walk of Love in hopes of sharing with students and others the importance of living a loving life. CJ walked in love, by trying everyday to share his time with others in an atmosphere of love, peace, kindness, and having empathy. CJ believed in sharing love with others. He looked out to share love with those who needed it the most, and that made CJ’s love even more powerful,” said Harris.

“Our walk doesn’t have any agendas, or labels. We just want to gather together to walk with the thoughts of love, peace, kindness, joy, encouragement, and thinking thoughts of goodness towards others. We hope that this upcoming walk/run will encourage young people to come out and walk for a love/cause. We want to make this event a family and student driven event. We will have both State Mayors in attendance who will make a proclamation presentation for CJ,” said Harris.

To learn more about BeLikeCJ you can visit https://www.belikecj.org.

