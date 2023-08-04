Sponsor

Hempstead Hall continues its 10-year Anniversary concert series with the Bellamy Brothers – LIVE IN CONCERT! The performance will take place in the Hempstead Hall theatre on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 7:00pm.

Howard and David continue to prove that the trail they’ve ridden to fame has been as unique as their music itself—music that is now celebrating over 40 years of success. The road that started on the pop music charts in the ‘70’s, took a winding turn into country music in the ‘80’s, paving the way for duos to come, such as Brooks & Dunn, Montgomery Gentry, Big & Rich and previously—The Judds.

Hits include:

“Let Your Love Flow”, “If I Said You Have A Beautiful Body Would You Hold It Against Me”, “You Ain’t Just Whistlin’ Dixie,”Sugar Daddy”, “Dancin’ Cowboys”, and many more!

Tickets are available for purchase online at HempsteadHall.com, by calling 870.722.8565., and are available for purchase at the box office the day of the show.

For all the information about Hempstead Hall’s upcoming concert series, visit us at www.HempteadHall.com, or follow us on our social media listed below!

