Bladesmithing courses held at birthplace of the iconic Bowie Knife

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana James Black School of Bladesmithing and Historic Trades will be offering several new bladesmithing courses in November and December. These courses are taught by world-famous bladesmiths Ricardo Vilar and Jerry Fisk, Master Smith. The James Black School celebrates, preserves, and promotes the art of bladesmithing and historic trades, and the birth of the iconic Bowie Knife in Historic Washington, Arkansas.

Upcoming classes include:

Handles and Guards November 16-20 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Instructor: Vilar

Hunting Knife December 3-6 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Instructor: Vilar

Advanced Bladesmithing December 7-11 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Instructor: Fisk

For more information or to register, visit https://www.uaht.edu/bladesmithing/ or call 870-722-8109.

