Letha Frances Miles, age 90, of Nash, Texas, died Sunday, November 1, 2020, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Miles was born January 14, 1930, in Redwater, Texas to WM and Stella Smith. She was a licensed realtor and at one time, was the fashion department manager at Montgomery Wards. Mrs. Miles was the owner and operator of Miles Mobile Home Park. She was a member of Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church and she loved to sing there. She enjoyed cooking for her loved ones and would cook everyone’s favorite dish all in one meal.

Mrs. Miles was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and spent her time taking care of everyone. She was loved by all who knew her and was everything to everyone and her family often went to her for good advice. She will be greatly missed.

Mrs. Miles was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lloyd Miles; her beloved son, Benny Miles; one infant granddaughter, Maya Miles; sister, Iva Chaney; brother Elbert Smith and niece, Donna Jernigan.

Survivors include one daughter, Sheila Miles of Nash; one son, Eddie Miles of Nash; six grandchildren, Lynette Miles, Nolan Miles, JonMichael Miles, Larissa Miles-Lewis, Clint Miles and Clayton Miles; seven great-grandchildren; one brother Wayne Smith and his wife Rowena, and two nephews and their wives, Morgan and Jennifer Smith and Mitchell and Ashley Smith, along with other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 10 AM Friday, November 6, 2020, at Oak Ridge Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Ronnie Pipes officiating. Burial will follow in Redwater Cemetery under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

