Blue Water Bayou Wingmasters & Gumbo Opens in Texarkana

A new Cajun restaurant is now open on Texas Blvd. in Texarkana.

Blue Water Bayou Wingmasters & Gumbo opened recently in the old Mother Kelly’s building on Texas Blvd.

Father and son duo TJ & Kevin opened the Texarkana location after having Blue Water Bayou in Yarborough Landing near Ashdown, Arkansas for 7 years.

Blue Water Bayou Texarkana is serving daily specials along with a set menu. Daily items include Chicken or Shrimp Alfredo, chicken wings, gumbo, and catfish. Rotating daily specials include a bayou burger, crawfish étouffée, crawfish mac n cheese, and shrimp and grits.

Blue Water Bayou Wingmasters & Gumbo is located at 720 Texas Blvd. and is open 11 a.m – 4 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday.