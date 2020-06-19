Arkansas High School Leads Texarkana Metro in College Readiness Index

Advertisement

In the 2020 Best High School Rankings reported by U.S. News and World Report, Arkansas High School (AHS) has the highest College Readiness Index (CRI) in the Texarkana metro area. In addition to having the highest-ranking CRI score in the Texarkana area, Arkansas High School’s CRI of 29.3 ranks 37th in the state of Arkansas. “I am so proud of the accomplishments of our faculty and students,” commented AHS Principal Michael Odom. Over sixty-percent of Arkansas High School seniors are enrolled in Advanced Placement courses. “The AHS staff and students worked diligently to achieve this college readiness ranking, and the hard work paid off.”

In addition to offering Advanced Placement and concurrent college credit courses, Arkansas High School offers students a full college emersion experience in the AHS Collegiate Academy. The academy provides students with a three-year curriculum that allows them the opportunity to earn a high school diploma and an associate degree simultaneously. Students enrolled in the academy attend college classes on the University of Arkansas-Texarkana campus. A customized high school experience with the rigor of college offers academy students a flexible transition to college in a supportive and academically rich environment.

For more information about the AHS Collegiate Academy, AP and concurrent college credit courses, call 870-774-7641. The application deadline to apply for the Arkansas High School Collegiate Academy is July 1, 2020. Students who will be entering the 10th grade can also apply. Students must be enrolled or eligible to enroll in the Texarkana Arkansas School District and meet the collegiate academy enrollment requirements. The AHS Collegiate Academy is located on the University of Arkansas-Texarkana campus and is tuition free.

