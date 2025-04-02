Brandy Eldridge to Lead The Assembly Line as Director

Sponsor

The Assembly Line, Texarkana’s new hub for entrepreneurs, small business owners, and creative professionals, is pleased to announce Brandy Eldridge as its Director. Eldridge brings over two decades of experience in leadership, strategic planning, and community engagement to the role, making her an ideal fit to lead The Assembly Line into its next phase of growth. She will be an employee of Texas A&M University-Texarkana (TAMUT) and will report to Jay Davis, Executive Director of Financial and Entrepreneurship Engagement at TAMUT.

Eldridge’s career spans diverse sectors, including small business consulting, non-profit leadership, and education administration. Most recently, she served as a Leadership Consultant at Eldridge Consulting, LLP, where she provided strategic planning, change management, and business development support to a variety of clients. Prior to that, she served as the Executive Director of Texas CASA Inc., where she oversaw strategic planning, financial operations, and human resources, significantly increasing fundraising and streamlining operations. Her extensive experience in building and leading teams, developing and implementing strategic plans, and fostering community partnerships will be invaluable in guiding The Assembly Line’s mission to cultivate sustainable businesses in the region.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brandy Eldridge as the Director of The Assembly Line,” said Jay Davis, Executive Director of Financial and Entrepreneurship Engagement at TAMUT. “Her proven leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, and deep understanding of the Texarkana community make her the perfect person to lead this initiative. Brandy’s vision aligns perfectly with our goals for The Assembly Line, and we are confident that under her guidance, it will become a thriving center for innovation and entrepreneurship in our region.”

Davis added, “This hire represents a significant investment in the future of Texarkana. Brandy’s expertise will be instrumental in creating a vibrant ecosystem where entrepreneurs can connect, collaborate, and access the resources they need to succeed. With Brandy at the helm, The Assembly Line is poised to become a catalyst for economic growth and development in the Ark-La-Tex.”

“AR-TX REDI is excited to welcome Brandy Eldridge as the Director of The Assembly Line,” said Rob Sitterley, President and CEO of AR-TX REDI. “Her proven track record in leadership and community development, combined with her passion for fostering entrepreneurial growth, makes her the ideal candidate to lead this transformative project. We look forward to working alongside Brandy and our partners to build a thriving ecosystem for innovation in the region.”

Eldridge’s responsibilities will include overseeing the day-to-day operations of The Assembly Line, developing and implementing strategic plans, building and managing relationships with key stakeholders, and fostering a vibrant community of entrepreneurs. She will collaborate closely with all the partners, including TAMUT, AR-TX REDI, the cities of Texarkana, Texarkana College, and the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana, to ensure the long-term sustainability and success of this important regional initiative.

“I am incredibly excited to join The Assembly Line and work alongside all of our talented partners to empower the next generation of business leaders in Texarkana,” said Eldridge. “I believe that The Assembly Line has the potential to transform our community by fostering innovation, creating jobs, and attracting investment. I am passionate about supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses, and I look forward to working with them to achieve their dreams.”

The Assembly Line is a hub for entrepreneurs, small business owners, and creative professionals in Downtown Texarkana, offering shared workspace, business education, mentorship, events, and additional resources to cultivate sustainable businesses in the region. The facility is currently under renovation and is expected to open in early 2026. Contact The Assembly Line at hello@assemblylinetxk.com.

To learn more about The Assembly Line, please visit:

https://www.assemblylinetxk.com/

