Terri Lynn Gurley, age 66, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 31, 2025, surrounded by her family.

Terri was born on October 1, 1958, in Texarkana. Having previously lived in Newport Beach and San Francisco, CA, she returned to Texarkana in 2009. A career Legal Secretary, she spent the last 15 years working with the law firm of Wyly-Rommel, PLLC. Terri was a San Francisco Giants fanatic who never missed an opportunity to watch her team play. She had a passion for traveling to different parts of the country and world, including her annual New Year’s Jazz celebration in New Orleans with her friends. She loved each Friday night when she gathered with her girlfriends at Verona’s downtown.

She is survived by one brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Donna Broom of Texarkana, Texas; one nephew, Clark Broom of New Braunfels, Texas; one niece, Morgan Broom of Galveston, Texas; close family member, James Larey and his wife, Suzette of Little Rock, Arkansas; her two aunts, Marilyn Daniel of Texarkana, Arkansas and Shirley Benda of Sherwood, Arkansas and a host of friends and other relatives.

Visitation with family will be held 10:00 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 5, 2025. Both will be held at Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas, 4801 Parkway Drive, Texarkana, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks, Texarkana, Texas 75503.