Brock McCorkle Promoted to State Bank President

Advertisement

On January 12, 2022, State Bank announced the promotion of Brock McCorkle to President and elected him to serve on the Board of Directors. McCorkle joined State Bank in 2018 as CFO and “it was quickly realized that he possessed the skills and drive necessary to successfully lead State Bank into the future,” attested Joe Nichols, CEO.

McCorkle, a native of Hope, AR, and a 2007 graduate of Ouachita Baptist University, has resided in Texarkana, TX for the past 13 years. McCorkle remarked, “State Bank is full of outstanding bankers who all share a deep commitment to serving their customers and communities. I am humbled by the opportunity to lead such an amazing group and immensely excited about our future.”

“Brock’s personal energy is unmatched in our company and probably in most companies, but even more remarkable is his talent at energizing others,” Nichols added. “Brock is passionate about his family, his friends, his community, and State Bank. We are thankful he represents us.”

Advertisement

Established in 1937, State Bank has $425 million assets and $38.9 million capital. It serves DeKalb, Clarksville, Texarkana, Nash, and Atlanta communities’ banking needs through six branches and 76 employees. It offers traditional products and services through personal and online service.

