Christine Worrell

Christine Potts Worrell, age 70, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at her residence.

Mrs. Worrell was born December 15, 1951, in Texarkana, Arkansas and had lived in Fouke all of her life. She was a homemaker and was a Baptist.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel Worrell of Fouke, Arkansas, one son Mark Worrell of Fouke, Arkansas, one daughter, Joey Renee Worrell of Jonesboro, Arkansas, two grandchildren, Gus McCarty of Texarkana, Texas and Felix Ellis of Jonesboro, Arkansas, one sister, Jean Ralson of Texarkana, Arkansas, three brothers, Melvin Potts of Genoa, Arkansas, Wayne Potts and Stan Potts of Texarkana, Arkansas, and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 5 PM until 7 PM.

Online registration is at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

