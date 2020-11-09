Brookshire Grocery Co. hosts 39th Annual Spirit of Christmas Food Drive

Advertisement

Brookshire Grocery Co.’s 39th annual Spirit of Christmas Food Drive is underway with the goal to help thousands of people in need throughout the close to 150 communities served by BGC stores.

Through Dec. 18, all Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores will collect donations of non-perishable food items to be donated to local service organizations and food pantries for distribution. Pre-assembled grab bags of food items will be available to purchase and donate to the drive, and monetary donations can be made using scan coupons at checkout. Funds collected will be used to purchase additional food items for the drive.

“Our company is committed to supporting hunger relief in the communities we serve,” said Brad Brookshire, Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “We care about our communities and are committed to doing what we can to lessen the impact of COVID-19 and slow the spread. We know people are in need this holiday season and that the food banks are seeing increased demand for resources in all of the communities we serve. With the generous support of our customers and local service organizations, we hope to assist 18,000 households.”

Brookshire Grocery Co. began sponsoring the Spirit of Christmas Food Drive in 1982 in partnership with the Rose City Kiwanis Club in Tyler, Texas. The food drive now provides about a half-million pounds of food to people in need throughout the company’s market areas each year.

Based in Tyler, Texas, BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business that employs almost 15,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. The company operates more than 180 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market banners, along with three distribution centers and corporate offices.