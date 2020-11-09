A&M-Texarkana Alumni Association Plans Eagle Roundup Giveaway In Lieu of Annual Roundup Alumni Celebration

Advertisement

The Texas A&M University-Texarkana Alumni Association is holding a giveaway for a Sandestin beachside vacation and a Honda Pioneer 500 UTV instead of hosting the annual Eagle Roundup celebration on the university campus. The Eagle Roundup, normally held each October, is an on-campus event featuring live music, a silent auction, and a BBQ dinner. The event honors a group of distinguished alumni and friends of the university and raises much needed scholarship funds for TAMUT students.

Concerns over hosting a large gathering during the current COVID-19 crisis led to the decision to cancel the popular event. “Cancelling one of our favorite events of the year was a tough decision, but we know it had to be done,” said Mark Missildine, TAMUT’s Coordinator of Alumni Relations. “There’s just no way to hold an event of this size safely in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have a responsibility to our university family and the greater community to do what we can to protect the health and safety of everyone. Hopefully we’ll be able to hold our traditional Eagle Roundup again next fall.”

The Eagle Roundup is sponsored by Farmers Bank & Trust and benefits the TAMUT Alumni Association Endowed Scholarship. “The money raised by the Eagle Roundup every year goes directly to scholarships for TAMUT students,” said Missildine. “With the pandemic creating economic hardships for many students and their families, we need to raise scholarship funds now, more than ever.”



Additional sponsors for the event include TSD Logistics, State Bank, Guaranty Bank & Trust, TexAmericas Center, and Texarkana Emergency Center.

Tickets for the giveaway cost $25 each or 5 for $100, and can be ordered online or purchased at any Farmers Bank & Trust Texarkana location. Two drawings will be held at 5:00 p.m. on December 3rd, with the first winner receiving the 2020 Honda Pioneer 500 and the second receiving the 7-day Sandestin beach vacation. To order tickets online visit https://tamut.edu/Alumni/Office-of-Alumni-Relations/Eagle-RoundUp/index.html.

For Additional information contact TAMUT Coordinator of Alumni Relations Mark Missildine at (903) 223-3153 or mark.missildine@tamut.edu.

