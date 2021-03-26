Burlington Stores  Opening  New  Location In Texarkana

Advertisement

Burlington Stores, the national retailer delivering amazing deals to customers every time they shop, is opening a new store in Texarkana. This will bring the total number of locations in the state to 87. Burlington Stores provide fantastic values on fabulous finds for the entire family and the home. With fresh affordable products arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they walk into Burlington.

“We are thrilled to open a new Burlington in Texarkana, providing employment opportunities and offering the community great values on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. “Whether they’re looking for brand name clothing, stylish home décor items, baby products, or everyday essentials, customers will discover fantastic bargains on new merchandise arriving regularly.”

Burlington’s new location features a fresh design that creates a clean and simple shopping experience for customers, making it easy to navigate and find fantastic merchandise at amazing prices. In the new location, customers will enjoy a wide selection of items including ladies’ apparel and accessories, menswear, children’s clothing, footwear, everything for baby, home décor, gifts for every occasion, pet needs, and essential items – all at fabulous bargains.

GRAND OPENING DETAILS & GIVEAWAYS

Central Mall Opening date: April 9, 2021 Address: 3323 Mall Drive, Texarkana, TX 75503 Store hours: Mon-Sunday: 8AM-11PM



On Friday, April 9, following the ribbon cutting ceremony (at 7:45 AM) celebrating the new store and highlighting Burlington’s local community commitment, the first 100 customers, 18 years or older, will receive a $5 Burlington gift card, no purchase necessary.

On Saturday, April 10, customers will receive a free Burlington umbrella at the Grand Opening location, while supplies last, no purchase necessary.

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

This location has hired approximately 65 associates and are still hiring. Interested candidates can learn more about joining the team at www.BurlingtonStores.jobs.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

As a caring company, Burlington is committed to giving back to the communities surrounding its stores nationwide. With a strong commitment to furthering educational opportunities, Burlington Stores will contribute to the following philanthropic initiatives to celebrate the new location’s Grand Opening:

Burlington, through its partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org , will donate $5,000 to the following school, located in close proximity to the new store: Westlawn Elementary School : Funds will be used to support teachers and their classrooms so that they can purchase materials needed for their students to better learn and succeed. The presentation of the donation to local school leaders and representatives will take place at the ribbon cutting ceremony to be held outside of the new store on April 9.

Throughout the year, the new store will join in the retailers’ nationwide cause marketing initiatives, such as, but not limited to, its annual Burlington Coat Drive, supporting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and participating in the AdoptAClassroom.org campaign.

SAFETY MEASURES

While shopping Burlington’s fabulous finds at a great value, customers will enjoy a safe shopping experience. Since the retailer’s top priority is the safety and well-being of customers and associates, the following social distancing practices will be implemented in its new location, including, but not limited to, the below measures:

Spacious store layout

Signage to remind customers and associates to practice social distancing and remain at least six feet apart

Customers are expected to wear face masks. If a customer does not have a mask but wishes to wear one, they will provide them one. Masks are mandatory for all associates

They will take proactive steps to routinely clean and disinfect all areas of the store, including frequently cleaning high-touch areas, providing sanitization materials throughout, making shopping cart wipes available, and have deep cleaning response plans in place

ABOUT BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2019 net sales of $7.3 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BURL.” The Company operated 769 stores as of the end of the third quarter of Fiscal 2020, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. Burlington offers great values on a wide assortment of merchandise – with products for ladies, men, kids, baby, and the home. Every time they shop, Burlington customers can find new and amazing deals on their favorite brands – at up to 60% off other retailers’ prices. For more, visit Burlington.com and follow us on Instagram , Facebook, Twitte r , and TikTok .