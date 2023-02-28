Bushcraft Class to be Offered at James Black School of Bladesmithing and Historic Trades

Advertisement



The UAHT James Black School of Bladesmithing and Historic Trades will offer a bushcraft class on Marcy 24 and 25. The course will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 24, and 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25.

The course will teach basic survival techniques, including how to build a shelter and make a fire. Students can camp on the James Black campus grounds to enhance their survival experience.

The teacher for the class will be Master Bladesmith Lin Rhea. The course costs $150 per person, and only eight spots are available.

To register for the course, visit https://www.uaht.edu/continuing-and-community-education-registration-form.

For more information, call 870-722-8109.

