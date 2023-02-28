CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System to Break Ground for New Emergency Center

Advertisement

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System will break ground on a new emergency center on Tuesday, March 28, at the northeast corner of Gibson Lane and Arista Boulevard in Texarkana. Construction on the 12,000-square foot facility will begin after the groundbreaking, with a projected completion date of summer 2024.

The new facility represents an investment of over $17 million and will feature around-the-clock emergency services, including 12 treatment rooms, state-of-the-art full-service imaging, and onsite laboratory services. Additionally, the facility site is designed for easy access and future development.

“The rich history of CHRISTUS St. Michael continues to grow stronger as our healthcare ministry serves the health needs of the four-states region through ongoing investments into growth and technology for our community,” said Jason Adams, president and CEO, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “The new emergency center will complement emergency services provided on the main St. Michael campus and increase our capacity to offer expanded emergency care.”

The medical staff will include board-certified emergency medicine physicians and nurses, who specialize in serving the emergent needs of patients suffering from a minor illness, urgent health conditions, broken bones or more serious injury or illness.

“When you face a medical emergency, it is comforting to know the new CHRISTUS St. Michael’s emergency center is backed by the resources, staff, and technology of a full-service hospital that can meet your needs should your condition require the next level of care,” said Chris Glenney, chief executive officer, CHRISTUS Health Northeast Texas.



Serving the Texarkana region for over 100 years, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System has continued to be a major driver of economic development for this area as well as one of the largest employers.

“In addition, the new emergency center will add jobs, reinforcing CHRISTUS St. Michael’s commitment to growth in this region,” Glenney said.

“Generations of people have put their trust in CHRISTUS St. Michael to take care of this community, and that trust is sacred to every person across our ministry,” Adams said. “As the health care needs of this region grow, we are expanding our services and capacity to ensure area residents have access to the high-quality, faith-based care they have come to expect and deserve.”

