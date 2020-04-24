Local Stone Fabricators Help Meet Needs for Local Hospitals

Advertisement

A local company is stepping up to do its part to help our medical community during this unprecedented time. Stone Studio, a stone fabrication company located in historic Downtown Texarkana, is using its fabrication equipment to create aerosol protection boxes for local hospitals. The boxes, made of plexiglass, are designed to help healthcare professionals intubate individuals being treated for COVID-19.

“The Governor reached out to manufacturers asking for help, and initially I wasn’t sure what we could do,” said owner Dustin Hughes. “But then I saw a plexiglass box and thought, ‘my team can make those!’ I reached out to a friend who works in the ER to see if it would be useful and his reply was – how soon can we get them? We made it a priority, and then word spread and we ended up making more for other facilities. We’re really glad to be able to do something to help.”

The company has sent boxes to Wadley Hospital, CHRISTUS St. Michael’s Hospital, and is working on an order for Texarkana Gastroenterology Consultants. They have also received inquiries from facilities in Louisiana.

“We are fortunate that construction jobs are continuing to keep our staff busy and employed, but where we can do our part to help contain this virus, we are excited to do so,” said Mary Adams, Vice President of Operations and Development.

