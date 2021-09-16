Sabine’s German Bistro in New Boston Serves a Taste of Home for Owner

Advertisement

Sabine’s German Bistro in New Boston, Texas, has been serving up traditional German dishes to the Texarkana area since 2018. Owner and Chef, Sabine McGrew, was born and raised in Germany, and moved here several years ago.

“I came here to Texas from Germany, and had the opportunity to work with different people, but I didn’t really feel connected. I had owned my own business and restaurant in Germany for 16 years before moving here. So I decided to try and open my own restaurant serving traditional German dishes here in New Boston. I grew up on the recipes and food, and it has become my own hobby,” said Sabine.

Sabine’s German Bistro is only open a select few days during the week, and is located in a small building, but the food is as traditional as it can be. “I only serve the food the same way I would do if I was in Germany. We don’t have samplers or anything like that. I only serve food the same way that I would have done it in Germany, which is something different our customers have noticed,” said Sabine.

With a wide menu of different German dishes, customers can experience the taste of Germany right here in the Texarkana area. “I am so glad I am here, and that I can have my dream come true. There is really nothing else like it. It’s a great place to be, and the reviews are all that I would want and more. I am very happy,” said Sabine.

Be sure to check out Sabine’s German Bistro in New Boston, Texas. They are open Wednesday- Saturday. Wednesday- Friday they are open 11AM-2PM & 4PM-8PM, and Saturday’s they are open 4PM-8PM. They are located at 113 N. Ellis St, New Boston, TX, and can be reached at 903-314-5200. To find more information about Sabine’s you can visit their Facebook page here.