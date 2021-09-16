Billy Stone

Advertisement

Billy Ed Stone, 83, of Wake Village Texas went peacefully to be with our Lord Tuesday September 14, 2021. He fought a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was born June 26, 1939 in Malvern Arkansas. He was born to the parents of Jessie P. Stone and Lela R. Stone.

Survivors include his wife Donna Kay Stone, two daughters Kaysie Michelle Stone and son-in-law Gary A. Dorsey of Austin, Texas. Amber Nichole Stone and son-in-law Aaron Bartholomew of Texarkana, Arkansas. He had four grandchildren Madison McNiel, Adrian Dorsey, Ava Dorsey and Julia Norman. “Uncle Bill” or “Poppie” loved his Arkansas Razorbacks. He also sang with the Mid South Boys and various quartets for over 40 years. Along with his family, singing was one of his greatest joys. He was the type of man who could walk up to a stranger and make conversation for hours. God and Jesus were the love of his life, right next to his beloved wife Donna. He was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas with Jake Kinnamon officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens.

Advertisement

A Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at the funeral home.