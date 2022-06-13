Cancer Center opens at Wadley Regional Medical Center

Advertisement

Wadley Regional Medical Center recently opened the Cancer Center under

the medical direction of medical oncologist Dr. Hesham Hazin. Understanding the

comprehensive needs of patients going through cancer, Dr. Hazin and his staff will work closely

with referring physicians to give the best care possible to every patient. “Cancer can take a toll

both physically and emotionally on a person and being able to receive care close to home is a

positive for our patients,” says Dr. Hazin.

Cancer Center patients have easy access with a dedicated entrance and parking lot on the

corner of 11th and Olive Streets.

Services include:

• Hematology/Oncology Consultation

• Risk Evaluation

• Bone Marrow Testing

• Immunotherapy

• Monoclonal Antibody Therapy

• Chemotherapy

• Hormone Therapy

• Infusion Therapy

• Hydration Therapy

• Genetic Counseling

Dr. Hazin is accepting appointments from new and existing patients. For more information or

to schedule an appointment, please call (903) 798-8700.

