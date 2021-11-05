Candy Cane Corral This Saturday, November 6th at Four States Fair

Advertisement

Four States Fair is excited to present their Candy Cane Corral event this Saturday, November 6th from 9AM-4PM! The event is set to have over 50 local vendors from the Texarkana Area, as well as photoshoot opportunities for families needing Christmas card pictures, arts and crafts, tacos from JR’s Catering, picture time with Santa and so much more! This event is something you don’t want to miss if you are eager to start the holiday season right by getting a jump on purchasing gifts for family and friends while supporting local businesses.

“We really wanted to put something together that would allow us to promote small local businesses during the time of year where everyone is gearing up to buy Christmas presents for family and friends. What better way to get everything checked off your list then by coming and supporting your local businesses?” said Lisa B. Garner, Executive Director of Four States Fair Grounds.

“We are really excited because there are so many unique businesses coming to set up vendor locations this Saturday. Businesses that can personalize gifts, while getting them to you in time for Christmas this year is going to be crucial, and we are excited that so many small local businesses are coming on Saturday to provide our local community with the opportunity to buy personalized gifts. We definitely aren’t trying to skip Thanksgiving, but we know that small businesses are always swamped this time of year, so we wanted to provide them with the opportunity to sell items and have time to personalize them if need be,” said Lisa.

Advertisement

This weekend there is going to be so much more than just shopping, food and Santa. LifeShare BloodDrive is coming to the event and will be handing out prizes to those who choose to donate blood this weekend. Prizes include tickets to this Aprils Four States Fair and Carnival. Patty Smith will be there with her girls dancing in the afternoon at 1PM and again at 2:30PM, there will also be several chiropractors set up to give back massages, a photographer from Four States Fair will be there to take pictures of kids with Santa Clause for Christmas Cards, and so much more. This is a family friendly event, and will be a great way to get you and your family out of the house this cold weekend!

There are still vendor spots open for the event. If you are interested in setting up a vendor area contact Lisa Garner at Four States Fair Grounds by calling (870) 773-2941. Bring your entire family out this weekend for some fun in the climate controlled indoor venue at the Four States Fair Grounds to shop, eat, celebrate and have fun as a family!

