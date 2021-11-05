Advertisement

Major Edward Williams, SR was born on February 24, 1952 in Ashdown, AR to the late Macie Williams and Elverne McElroy. He departed this life on October 24, 2021.

Major was a graduate of LRCT class of 1970. He received Christ at an early age at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

He gained employment at Nekoosa Paper Mill in 1972, now Domtar in 1998 where he retired after twenty-eight years.

Advertisement

On December 28, 1973, he was united to Wanda Burns Williams, and shared forty-eight beautiful years together. To this union five children were born:

Sons: Major Williams, Jr. of Ashdown, AR

Derrick Williams, of Ashdown, AR

Daughters: Alicia (Boch) Northcross of Ashdown, AR

Monica (Kent) Williams Nutt of Ashdown, AR

Veronica Williams of Ashdown, AR

He touched our lives with jokes, loving smiles, and words of wisdom. Major was always neat and clean in stylish clothes and shoes. He enjoyed sitting around outside with family and friends.



Brother: Thermon Williams of Ashdown, AR

Herman Williams of Ashdown, AR

Darrell (Donna) Williams of Mesquite, TX

Sisters: Levolia (James) Bruce of Texarkana, TX

Lora Williams of Ashdown, AR

Jeanette (Tyrone) Dean of Ashdown, AR

Lurlean (Jackie) Montgomery of Texarkana, TX

Seven Grandchildren: Shenana Williams, Diamond Williams, Brandon Northcross, LaKenya Williams, K. J. Nutt, Alyria Williams, Aleisha Williams; One Great Grandchild: Stormi Ogden.

Host of nieces, nephews, cousin’s relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, November 5, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 PM. Graveside Service, Saturday November 6, 2021 at 2:00 pm Rhodes Cemetery, Ashdown`, AR under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary with Pastor Billy Dunn, Eulogist.



MASKS ARE REQUIRED

