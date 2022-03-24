Cemetery Awareness Focus of Workshop and Special Tour

Advertisement



Texarkana is home to dozens of historic cemeteries with many housing burials that date back to the city’s first years. To promote awareness for these historic treasures, the Texarkana Museums System is offering a hands-on Cemetery Maintenance Workshop for beginners at State Line Cemetery, 11 a.m. on April 2 followed at 6:30 p.m. by a living history tour of the cemetery. Buy tickets today at TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events or call 903-793-4831.

There are over 25 cemeteries located within Texarkana, many of which house burials dating back to the mid 19th century. Weather, neglect, and even vandalism can take a toll on historic markers and tombstones. On April 2, the Texarkana Museums System and preservationist Leita Spears for a hands-on training workshop for beginners at State Line Cemetery.

“Participants will learn the dos and don’ts of cleaning headstones,” explained TMS Curator, Jamie Simmons. “It’s very important to use the right materials and techniques when cleaning stone or else you could do much more damage without realizing it. Bleach may kill mold, but it could also destroy your ancestor’s burial marker.”

The workshop will be led by Leita Spears, supervisor of interpretive programs at Historic Washington State Park. Spears has been with Arkansas State Parks since 2011 has led tombstone cleaning workshops at sites such as the Pioneer Cemetery in Washington, Arkansas. The workshop begins at 11 a.m. and lunch will be provided by Subway Restaurant. The workshop is co-sponsored by Texarkana Funeral Home. Please visit www.TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events for tickets and pricing.

Later that evening, beginning at 6:30 p.m., TMS begins the new season of Twilight Tours with a guided walking tour of State Line Cemetery. The tour includes living history performances at select gravesites. Guests should dress for the weather. The tour route is wheelchair friendly and TMS Staff is on hand to assist where needed. Tour tickets are just $15 each or $10 for TMS Members. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are on sale now at www.TexarkanaMuseums.org/Events.

State Line Cemetery is located at the corner of East 32nd Street and State Line Avenue in downtown Texarkana. Parking is not allowed in the cemetery during the walking to the walking tour. For information or directions, please contact TMS at 903-793-4831 or find us on Facebook.

The Texarkana Museums System consists of the Museum of Regional History, Ace of Clubs House, Discovery Place Interactive Museum, and the P. J. Ahern Home. TMS hosts programs, tours, and other activities every weekend of the month. TMS Members receive discounts on all activities and free admission. Join today!

