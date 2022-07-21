Certified Nursing Assistant Program and Phlebotomy Program to be Offered at UA Hope this Fall

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas at Texarkana is offering a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Program this fall. Nursing assistants provide basic care and help patients with activities of daily living. Overall employment of nursing assistants and orderlies is projected to grow 8 percent from 2020 to 2030, about as fast as the average for all occupations. The median pay for nursing assistants and orderlies is $30,290 per year or $14.56 per hour.

The University of Arkansas at Hope is offering a Phlebotomy program this fall. Phlebotomists draw blood for tests, transfusions, research, or blood donations and work mainly in hospitals, medical and diagnostic laboratories, blood donor centers, and doctors’ offices.

Students can complete the Phlebotomy program in less than one year and enter an exciting and growing career field fast. Employment of phlebotomists is projected to grow 22 percent from 2020 to 2030, much faster than the average for all occupations. The median pay for phlebotomists is $37,380 per year or $17.97 per hour.

UA Hope offers affordable tuition and a world-class University of Arkansas System education. You may even qualify for a free class with the “U Can” Scholarship. For more information or to enroll, call the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124.

