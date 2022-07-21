Inmate Sentenced to life from Miller County dies in state prison “incident”

Advertisement

Following an incident at the East Arkansas Regional Unit, inmate Tony E. Taylor #178319 was transported to the Forrest City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday.

The Arkansas State Police was notified and will be conducting an investigation into the death. The Department of Corrections will be conducting an internal investigation into the death.

Taylor was sentenced to a life term last August for the March 2017 stabbing death of his girlfriend, Crystal Reed, 35. Taylor killed Reed at their home in Texarkana, then buried her on a hunting lease in Ogden.

