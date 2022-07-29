Chamber Adds Camille Powell to Team

Advertisement

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the addition of Camille Powell to the Chamber professional team as the Program Manager for Workforce Development.

“I am very excited to have Camille join our team as the Program Manager for Workforce

Development. She will lead our efforts to implement a workforce initiative utilizing the ACT

Work Ready Communities Program ® . Her primary goal is to assess and develop the workforce capability of the region through ongoing partnerships with education and industry leaders to further develop and refine both short and long-term workforce development goals,” said Robbin

Bass. Powell will also seek to match workforce development needs to appropriate training

solutions and assist in the guidance of program development where workforce preparedness gaps exist.

Powell attended Henderson State University, where she majored in family and consumer

science with a specialization in foods and nutrition. Powell most recently worked as a Workforce Career and Educational Outreach Specialist for Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas. In her previous position she built connections between school districts and local employers, and scheduled individual sessions for students to discuss careers, goals, and education requirements.

“I am excited to begin this new role at the Chamber of Commerce,” said Powell. “I look forward to helping fulfill our mission statement and connect the dots between students and employers.”

To learn more about workforce development at the Chamber, reach out to rbass@texarkana.org or call 903-792-7191.

