Chamber Selects New Leaders

Advertisement

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce has selected Jennifer Harland, as the 2021 Chairman of the Board. Jennifer has been active in the local Chamber in projects and committees including Government Affairs, Economic Development, membership programs, as well as serving on the Board of Directors. She is active in the community, including the Workforce Investment Board and ARTEX-REDI board. Additional new officers for 2021 are Stephen Mayo, Mayo Furniture, as Chairman-Elect; James Bramlett, Farmers Bank & Trust, as Treasurer; Tom Gilbert, Wadley Regional Medical Center, First Vice Chairman; Joey Martin, Professional Staffing Services as immediate past chairman; and Michael Malone, Chamber President, as Secretary.

The Board of Directors of the Chamber are: Glen Boles, CHRISTUS ST. Michael Health System; Debbie Broussard, Flowers Baking Company, Texarkana; James Carlow, Texarkana Tractor; Ron Copeland, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company; Brian Daugherty, Flying Burger & Seafood; Uri Gevu, Texarkana Twins, LTD; Dr. Becky Kesler, Texarkana Arkansas School District; Michael Malone CCE, Chamber President; LaTonya McElroy, BCSFM Solutions; Robert Nelsen, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (retired) & Past Chairman’s Council; Fred Norton, Norton, Wood, Floyd Attorneys and Counselors at Law; Scott Norton, TexAmericas Center; Chad Pirtle, Pleasant Grove Independent School District; Robert Sanderson, Commercial National Bank; Russel Sparks, Hightech Signs & Greater Texarkana Young Professionals; James Tidwell, Red River Army Depot; Tina Veal-Gooch, Texarkana Independent School District; Tammy Waters, Domtar-Ashdown Mill; and Justin White, Guaranty Bank & Trust.

Ex-Officio members include Mayor Allen Brown of Texarkana, Arkansas, Mayor Bob Bruggeman of Texarkana, Texas, and Mayor Robert Bunch of the City of Nash. The Chamber presently has a professional staff of Michael Malone, CCE, President; Robbin Bass, Director of Business Retention & Expansion; Natalie Haywood, Director of Events & Communications; Laura Lile, Director of Finance; Lindsey Woodson, Partner Information Coordinator; and Hannah Wren, Director of Partner Development.

Advertisement

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce represents over 800 businesses, organizations, and professionals in the greater Texarkana area. The Chamber has been active in community development, government relations, business development, membership services, and tourism for over 101 years. For additional information on the community, economic development, and membership, contact the chamber at 819 North State Line Avenue, Texarkana, Texas; 903-792-7191, or www.texarkana.org.

