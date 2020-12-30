Advertisement

Doris Caldwell, age 60 of New Boston, Texas passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at her residence. Ms. Caldwell was born March 17, 1960 in Los Angeles, California to Donald and Janet Tyson. She spent her spare time volunteering for St. Mary’s Catholic Church where she was active with the Angel Tree program. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ronnie Caldwell.

She is survived by three daughters and one daughter-in-law, Charlene Caldwell of Rogers, Arkansas, Christina and Brandi Caldwell of New Boston, Texas, Cheyanne McBride of New Boston, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law, Tyler and Bree Tyson of Liberty City, Texas; nine grand-children, Christal Terrell, Morgan Kelley, Truth Fields, Jaylee and Madalyn Kelley, Areigha Tyson, Ayler Tyson, Sean Hibbs, Cody Hibbs, Lynn Hibbs; six great grand-children and numerous other family and friends.

She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. “To the world she was one person; but to one person she was the world.”

Advertisement

There are no set services at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Doris Caldwell, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.