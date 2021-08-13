Chilangos Adds Alcoholic Beverages to Their Fantastic Menu

Advertisement

Chilangos has been in the Texarkana area for the last few years serving traditional and well known Tex-Mex style meals to the Texarkana Community. Well known for their street tacos, Chilangos owner Armando Ramirez has been working diligently to add Alcoholic Beverages to their menu. At the end of July, Armando was officially able to start serving a wide variety of drinks table side and at their bar. Chilangos has a large alcoholic beverage menu that includes several traditional drinks including the Mexican Michelada & Jarrito Loco Cocktail, which will leave any adult beverage connoisseur wanting more.

“When we first opened two and a half years ago the community support was incredible. We wanted to add alcohol to the menu but it took time. Now that we have added that option to the menu, we have seen more people coming into the restaurant which has been wonderful!,” says Armando. Chilangos is centrally located on New Boston Road across from Big Jakes BBQ, and is filled with friendly employees and an atmosphere for families to enjoy a quiet, delicious meal.

“We want everyone to come by and try the food, and stay for good company. The new drink menu is wide and delicious and so is the food! We also offer our guests at the bar the option to watch sports throughout the seasons,” said Armando.

Advertisement

“We have had amazing support from our customers over the last few years. We try our best to make sure everyone leaves happy,” said Armando.

Chilangos is located at 2605 New Boston Road, Texarkana, TX, and is open Sunday- Thursday 10:30AM-9PM, and Friday & Saturday 10:30AM-10:00PM. For more information you can reach Chilangos at (903) 792-9533, or visit their Facebook Page.