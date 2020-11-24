Christmas and Candlelight at Historic Washington State Park

Advertisement

Christmas and Candlelight

December 5th and 12th, 2020; 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and while families are getting their meal plans in order, our staff is gearing up for another Christmas and Candlelight. This year’s event will be slightly different than years past.

The illuminated streets and beautiful 19th-century decorations will still be on display, but in-house tours will not be available due to health restrictions. Tours throughout the park will be free, and you will still be able to see fantastic programs given by Historic Washington staff at our selected historic sites. The 1874 Courthouse Visitor Center and Gift Shop will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Masks will be required to enter the building with limited capacity.

While touring the grounds at Historic Washington, guests are reminded to follow the recommended Arkansas Department of Health and CDC guidelines in keeping a good separation, at least 6 feet, from others while attending the event. Moreover, if you cannot maintain a proper distance, a face-covering is required.

Advertisement

Williams’ Tavern will be open. Seating inside is limited, but outside seating will be available. You must wear a face-covering until you are served. Please click the button below for more information, and we hope to see you at Historic Washington for our Christmas and Candlelight event.

More information can be found at arkansasstateparks.com.

