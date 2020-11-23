Two Arrested for Armed Robbery of State Line E-Z Mart

Advertisement

On November 22, 2020 around 2:00 am, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department was dispatch to an aggravated robbery at 5400 N State Line Ave, EZ-Mart. The caller advised the suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded the money in the cash register. The suspect fled to the rear of the store with an undisclosed amount of money. During their investigation, Officers and Detectives were able to develop information that led them to a nearby apartment, where an additional suspect was also identified. Dominique Harvey (27) and Matthew Williams (33) were placed under arrest. Detectives recovered evidence related to this incident in the apartment. While Harvey was being transported to jail, he was able to get his hands in front, damage the rear door and escape the rear of the unit. After a short foot pursuit, Harvey was taken into custody without further incident.

Harvey was charged with Aggravated Robbery, Escape 2nd Degree, Criminal Mischief 1St Degree and Fleeing.

Williams was charged with Aggravated Robbery

The investigation is ongoing at this time. If anyone has any information related to this crime, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 903-798-3154 or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP (903-793-7867).