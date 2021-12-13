Christmas on Main 2021

Advertisement

Texarkana Symphony Orchestra, City of Texarkana, TX and Perot Theatre will be presenting Christmas on Main on December 18, 2021. This event was previously known as Perot Holiday Traditions. Christmas on Main will be a day of activities centered around the showing of three Christmas movies in the historic Perot Theatre.

This year the movies will be Polar Express at 10:00 AM, The Nightmare Before Christmas at 2:00 PM, and It’s a Wonderful Life at 7:00 PM. Additional activities include an Ice-Skating Rink which people can enjoy for $5.00 per ticket, free horse drawn carriage rides, hot chocolate, food trucks, and a visit with Santa Clause! Day time movies are $6.00 each, while It’s a Wonderful Life is an $8.00 ticket. Additional ticket options include $13.00 All-Day Movie Pass, and a limited offer of a $21.00 Polar Express Golden Ticket, which includes a visit with Santa Clause and snacks on the mezzanine, a magical sleigh bell, and a free pass to the ice-skating rink.

All activities are scheduled to begin at 9:00 A.M. at the Perot Theatre, 221 Main Street, Texarkana TX. The sponsors that have made this event possible include, Patterson Troike Foundation, Farmers Bank and Trust, Kinetic by Windstream, Courtyard by Marriott, and the Texarkana Arts and Historic District.

For more information, contact Rashinda Hampton at (903)792-4992 or at rashinda.hampton@perottheatre.org.

