CHRISTUS Health Awards Nearly $300,000 to Texarkana Area Non-Profit Organizations 

CHRISTUS Health announced today the distribution of nearly $300,000 to five Texarkana area non-profit organizations.

The funds are part of a $3.3 million distribution to 47 non-profit organizations across Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico through the CHRISTUS Community Impact Fund, a systemwide program to support initiatives led by non-profit community agencies that improve the health and well-being of our communities.

Selected organizations were awarded the funds for programs addressing critical social determinants of health in the communities they serve. Priority issues include chronic disease management, mental health and well-being, safe housing, and food insecurity.

The Texarkana area organizations are:

Community Healthcore of Texarkana and Atlanta

Hands on Texarkana

Harvest Regional Food Bank

Runnin’ WJ Therapeutic Riding Center, Inc. of Texarkana

The Salvation Army of Greater Texarkana

“We saw a need for support within local CHRISTUS communities and knew we had to create more ways to contribute and collaborate with local organizations beyond community benefit dollars,” said Jessica Guerra, CHRISTUS Health program manager for community development. “This fund allows us to invest in the programs helping to improve our communities.”

Since its inception in 2011, CHRISTUS Health has invested more than $22 million in the communities it serves.

For more information on the CHRISTUS Fund, visit: www.christushealth.org/connect/fund

About CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System

As part of CHRISTUS Health, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is a faith-based, not-for-profit health system serving the four-state area with three hospitals, the CHRISTUS Emergency Center – Texarkana, and more than 2,000 Associates. We specialize in women’s health, emergency services, senior health, cancer care, heart care, surgical services, imaging, and rehabilitation. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of Houston, the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of San Antonio and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve. For more information, visit www.christushealth.org.