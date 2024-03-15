CHRISTUS Health Partners With Harvest Regional Food Bank for National Nutrition Month

Sponsor

CHRISTUS Health is championing the importance of healthy eating habits as part of National Nutrition Month and partnering with Harvest Regional Food Bank to address food insecurity.

“The goal is to invite people to learn about nutrition and start thinking about it,” said Lauren Clark, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic clinical dietitian. “This way, you are able to make informed food choices for yourself and your family.”

Clark recommends focusing on the inclusion on proteins and vegetables in your diet and writing your meals down, which gives you an overview of what you are putting in your body while holding yourself accountable.

National Nutrition Month was started 51 years ago by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics with a goal of promoting healthier habits, including sustainability, food safety, physical activity and education about making informed food choices.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is focused on addressing food insecurity in the ArkLaTex region by partnering with Harvest Regional Food Bank and creating the Food Box Prescription program.

The program is open to patients of CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic who are determined to be food insecure and have been diagnosed with diabetes or high blood pressure.

Medical providers refer patients to the program and patients are contacted by Harvest Regional Food Bank. Eligible patients can pick up healthy food boxes each month at the food bank.

“The Food Box Prescription Program is different from anything we have done in the past because we are really targeting specific patients and seeing how we can improve their lives and their health outcomes,” said Camille Wrinkle, executive director of Harvest Regional Food Bank.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the absence of affordable nutritious food is linked to higher risk of chronic health conditions like diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure and heart disease.

The Food Box Prescription Program is currently available at four CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic locations: both Richmond Road clinics in Texarkana, James Bowie Dr. clinic in New Boston, and the Trinity Drive clinic in Hope, Arkansas.

“This program is so beneficial for those who do not have regular access to this type of food,” said Jeri Brocker, family nurse practitioner at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic in Texarkana. “Our ability to provide healthy food to our patients, food that will better their overall quality of life and health, is a great representation of the CHRISTUS mission: To extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”

