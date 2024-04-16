CHRISTUS St. Michael Accepting Applications for 2024 Junior Volunteer Program

Sponsor

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is currently taking applications for the summer junior volunteer program, which will give young people an opportunity to explore careers in health care.

Applicants must be between the ages of 14 and 18, and the deadline to apply is May 5.

Online applications can be found at: https://christus.io/StMichaelJrVolunteer

“The summer junior volunteer program provides a valuable opportunity for young people to a make a contribution to their community as well as to explore health care careers,” said Sherrie Parks, junior volunteer coordinator.

Junior volunteers work at least once a week for a minimum of 4 hours per day between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., interacting with staff, patient visitors, and other volunteers across numerous areas in the health system.

Oviya Justin, a junior at Texas High School in Texarkana, is excited to be part of the program for her second year. She will serve as editor-in-chief of the school newspaper and volunteers during her busy schedule, which includes painting, dance, and piano lessons.

“I find volunteering at the hospital and helping others to be very rewarding,” she said. “In addition, you receive great exposure to various health-related careers, and I encourage young people to volunteer as well.”

Approved applicants will be contacted to schedule an interview between May 6-17.

All accepted volunteers will be required to participate in orientation on Friday, May 31, and will be required to take a TB skin test to test for tuberculosis infection.

Applications are available at the CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System information desk in the front lobby of the main hospital at 2600 St. Michael Drive, Texarkana, or by contacting Sherrie Parks at (903) 614-2716 or emailing sherrie.parks@christushealth.org

