A&M-Texarkana Announces New Educational Partnership with Guaranty Bank & Trust

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Guaranty Bank & Trust have entered a new academic partnership that will allow full-time bank employees to take courses at the university with reduced tuition prices. The partnership was officially launched with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on April 12th on the Texas A&M University-Texarkana campus.

“We are excited to announce Guaranty Bank & Trust as the newest community partner with A&M-Texarkana,” said Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “They understand the benefit an educated workforce has not only on their organization, but on the greater community at large. We are pleased to offer their employees the opportunity to attain an affordable, high-quality education at Texas A&M University-Texarkana.”

“Guaranty Bank & Trust is excited about this new partnership with TAMUT,” said Justin White, Texarkana Market President for Guaranty Bank & Trust. “Throughout our company’s 110-year history we have always placed a great emphasis on education and the need to constantly learn. I know that Ty Abston (CEO) and I are both proud to be alumni of TAMUT. Our degrees have provided us with the opportunity to excel in our careers with Guaranty Bank & Trust. Ty, Robert Irwin (Bowie County Area Chairman), and I see this partnership as a great financial benefit for all our coworkers throughout our organization to pursue an affordable education.”

Under the terms of the new academic agreement all full-time employees of Guaranty Bank & Trust will receive a tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new student their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.



About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.

