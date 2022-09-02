CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Among 27 Winners to Receive the 2022 MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle

Advertisement

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System has been awarded the 2022 MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA). CHRISTUS St. Michael was one of only 27 organizations to earn this award. The organizations include four integrated delivery systems, seven health systems, six individual hospitals, three critical access hospitals and seven physician practices recognized with this award.

Revenue cycle management is the process used by health care systems in the United States and worldwide to track the revenue from patients, from their initial appointment or encounter with the health care system to their final payment of the balance.

Created by health care leaders, HFMA’s MAP initiative provides a comprehensive strategy designed to help MEASURE performance, APPLY evidence-based improvement strategies and PERFORM to the highest standards.

“High-performing revenue cycles design business processes around the consumers’ needs,” said HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA.

This national award means CHRISTUS St. Michael excels in meeting industry standard revenue cycle benchmarks, implementing patient-centered recommendations and best practices resulting in positive initiatives and outstanding patient satisfaction. As an award recipient, CHRISTUS St. Michael is acknowledged as an industry leader with proven best strategies.

“This prestigious award is a true reflection of dedication and teamwork and exemplifies why CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is a great place to receive care and to work,” said Glen Boles, FACHE, CHFP, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “This award demonstrates our ongoing work to ensure we provide quality care at every level of the health care process. We work diligently to verify insurance, and educate patients regarding financial responsibility prior to services being provided. We also strive to offer our patients’ payment plan options to align with their ability to pay within realistic means as part of our mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”

