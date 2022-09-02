Texarkana Chamber to Host Engaging Texarkana event September 20

Advertisement

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Engaging Texarkana and booth show event on September 20 at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center. The keynote speaker is Joshua M. Evans, a #1 best selling author in leadership and management training, and TEDx programmer. Charlotte Strickland and Wendy Holbrook from Conway, AR will be speaking on diversity, equity, and inclusion during the breakfast session.

The title of Evans’ keynote is “Culture of Engagement: Why and How to Build Passionate, Engaged Teams.” In this session participants will learn how to build an engagement-focused working environment, obtain tools for effectively communicating to build positive organizational momentum, and discover how to increase coworker engagement for authentic interaction. The Culture of Engagement session is sponsored by Texas Pioneer Foundation.

Strickland and Holbrook have been teaching on diversity, equity, and inclusion for over 20 years. One of the goals of a community is to ensure people have a sense of belonging. What keeps that from happening? Wendy and Charlotte will discuss critical elements contributing to an inclusive community. The presentation includes reflective exercises, personal stories, and practical application. Participants will be challenged to play a part in building inclusion in their circle of influence and communities.

Engaging Texarkana is a half-day learning conference serving as an opportunity for individuals and businesses to expand their knowledge of today’s working world. Opportunities and topics are selected to help businesses in our region. There will also be a booth show taking place in the morning and during the break of the event. Chamber members interested in purchasing a booth should speak with Natalie.

“We’re confident organizations and individuals will walk away from Engaging Texarkana with nuggets of advice they can implement into their daily work and personal lives,” said Natalie Haywood, events and communications director for the Texarkana Chamber. “As a team, we’ve chosen topics we feel Texarkana wants to hear and learn about.”

Individual tickets are $75 and include both sessions and breakfast. They can be purchased online at www.texarkana.org. Sponsorships and table purchases are still available by contact Natalie at nhaywood@texarkana.org.

