Christus St. Michael Health System Announces Changes to Medical Staff Leadership

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is pleased to announce Mike Finley, M.D., has been named System Medical Director and Designated Institutional Official (DIO) for CHRISTUS Health. Loren K. Robinson, M.D., MSHP, FAAP, has been selected to fill the role of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) and Vice President of Medical Affairs (VPMA) for CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System.

Dr. Finley joined CHRISTUS Health in 2001 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System in Alexandria, LA, before joining CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System as VPMA in 2003. As the DIO, Dr. Finley provides oversight and direction for educational quality, financial viability, administrative/academic structure, accreditation standards and other regulatory requirements for CHRISTUS Health Graduate Medical Education (GME) Residency programs.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Finley to this new role, overseeing the continued excellence and improvement of delivering care for CHRISTUS Health, as well as coaching, guiding, leading and mentoring hospital clinical leaders to optimize patient care delivery,” said Jason Adams, FACHE, President, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “He has been a tremendous asset to CHRISTUS St. Michael and will continue to contribute his outstanding skills to every CHRISTUS community as he works with system and ministry leadership, as well as clinical leaders across the CHRISTUS Health System, to design and improve evidence-based care for all of our patients.”

During his tenure as Regional CMO, Dr. Finley’s forward thinking led to many advancements at CHRISTUS St. Michael such as the Hospitalist Program, development of the Simulation Center, the Laborist and Intensivist Programs and development and growth of many quality initiatives. In 2012, Dr. Finley was integral in establishing CHRISTUS St. Michael as an affiliate center of excellence in partnership with Cleveland Clinic Heart Institute, which began years of growth and development in advances in the Heart Program.

Achievements during his tenure include awards of Top 100 Hospital three times and Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospital for the past two years. “We believe Dr. Finley is bringing this same drive and innovation to his new role,” Adams said.

Before assuming her new role, Dr. Robinson served as the VPMA for CHRISTUS St. Michael since October 2019. As CMO/VPMA, Dr. Robinson holds overall accountability oversight of all medical practices and clinical quality along with related activities within the ministry. In addition to the ministry responsibilities, the CMO/VPMA supports system-level initiatives as they relate to the ministry or to CHRISTUS Health on a strategic level.

“As part of her new role, Dr. Robinson serves as a catalyst for the development of practice guidelines and care protocols that improve both the quality of care our patients receive but also the efficiency in which we can provide it,” said Adams. “She has provided oversight and will continue to oversee the medical side for the CHRISTUS St. Michael COVID-19 response, resource management, clinical program development, physician resource planning and physician leadership development.”

Dr. Robinson holds her medical degree from Duke University School of Medicine and an M.S.H.P. from the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. Before joining the CHRISTUS St. Michael ministry, she served as the Deputy Secretary for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention for the Pennsylvania Department of Health for 4 years.

