Danny Maurice Barnard, age 69, of Fouke, Arkansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 3, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Barnard was born December 28, 1952 in Shongaloo, Louisiana. He was a retired Commercial Diver with many dives and adventures in the Red and Sulphur Rivers. He was also a member of the Pine Bluff Mason Lodge. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles, witnessing to people. Danny was always willing to share his faith and the love of Christ with others. He was a free spirit who never met a stranger, but his greatest love was his family and God. He was preceded in death by his parents M.E. and Onie Barnard.

Mr. Barnard is survived by his wife of thirty-six years, Linda Barnard; one daughter and son in-law, Hope and James Hollyfield; two sons and one daughter in-law, Malachi and Mindy Barnard, Joshua Barnard; one daughter and son in-law, Sarah and Justin McEachern; two step-daughters and sons in-law, Rhonda and Paul Black, Ashley and Zeke Barrett; one sister, Linda Joyce Whittington; thirteen grandchildren, Gabby, Caine, Jase, Chance, Jay, Abel, Chase, Jake, Lanie, Cade, Rylan, Ethyn, Aeron and a host of other friends and relatives.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

