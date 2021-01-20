CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Announces New CEO

Advertisement

Texarkana, TX, Jan. 20, 2021 – CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System announced today Jason Adams will step into the role of President of the health care ministry on February 15, 2021. The announcement comes after Jason Rounds shared the news of his departure, effective February 12.

“We are very fortunate at CHRISTUS to have benefited from Jason Rounds’ strong and faithful leadership for many years,” said Chris Glenney, Senior Vice President of Group Operations, CHRISTUS Health and Chief Executive Officer of CHRISTUS Health Northeast Texas. “Since 1916, area residents have trusted CHRISTUS St. Michael to meet their health care needs and will continue to depend on our dedication to our founding mission with Jason Adams, a well-respected, leader at the helm.”

Adams brings with him more than 20 years of healthcare knowledge, including a wealth of senior leadership experience in operations, enterprise planning, financial accountability, professional services and overall business development in healthcare and complex multi-hospital systems.

Advertisement

“I am humbled to be selected for this role as President of CHRISTUS St. Michael,” said Adams. “As a native of Arkansas, I feel like I am coming back home. I look forward to the exciting things to come for our patients, Associates and physicians as CHRISTUS St. Michael continues to grow and provide faith-based, quality care for our community.”

Adams’ early experience in healthcare administration included serving as Assistant Administrator at Memorial Hermann Fort Bend Hospital, where he had operational responsibility for all ancillary services. In 2005, Adams joined Universal Health Services in Las Vegas, Nevada as Chief Operating Officer at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and then Valley Hospital Medical Center. He later served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Cape Cod Healthcare in Hyannis, MA, before joining CHRISTUS St. Vincent as Regional Chief Operating Officer in 2013.

CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System welcomed Adams as System Chief Operating Officer in 2017. As COO of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd, Adams led day-to-day operations of both Longview and Marshall hospitals as well as implementation of successful strategies to maximize quality and drive expansion of services. During his tenure, Adams and the senior leadership team led a comprehensive $82M turnaround plan in less than 18 months. Under his leadership, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd also realized significant improvement in Associate engagement, patient satisfaction, quality scores and operational efficiency.

“Jason Rounds’ contributions to CHRISTUS St. Michael are significant, and we are grateful for his many years of service to CHRISTUS St. Michael,” Glenney said. “I know Jason Adams will continue the commitment to our mission of extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ, and I’m confident that our ministry will benefit from his strong experience, expansive skillset and dedication to achieving healthier communities.”

