CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System to Host Another Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on March 20

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System will host another COVID-19 Vaccination Hub Clinic on Saturday, March 20. Per guidance from the Texas Department of State Health Services, persons 50 years of age and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. In addition individuals in Phase 1A and 1B categories and those who work in a school serving early learning, pre-K, or K-12 grade levels or work as a licensed childcare provider are also eligible. This includes teachers, staff, and bus drivers.

This round of Pfizer first-dose vaccinations is also occurring by appointment only. Walk-in and wait-list appointments are not available . To schedule an appointment for Saturday, March 20, visit vaccinate.christushealth.org.

When you visit vaccinate.christushealth.org, you will be asked to answer the questions in the yellow chat box on the right of the screen to determine if you meet guidelines for receiving the vaccine. Individuals may also call the following dedicated phone line for information and registration for a vaccination appointment at this hub vaccination clinic: (877) 335-5746.

Caregivers from CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, alongside Bowie County and City of Texarkana, Texas first responders, and volunteers from the Emergency Operations Center, Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Texarkana College will operate the clinic on Saturday, March 20, to administer vaccines to individuals who meet the criteria. The vaccine is free to the public, and details will be provided to individuals when they receive confirmation of appointments.

Once an appointment has been made, individuals are asked to adhere to the clinic operational guidelines to support the efficiency and safety of the caregivers and other community residents alike:

Please arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to appointment time. There is ample supply of vaccine for all individuals who have scheduled appointments.

Persons arriving before scheduled appointment times contribute to traffic back-ups and will be rerouted to facilitate more efficient vaccine schedule.

Individuals should remain in their vehicles until they are directed to park in the designated lot in front of the vaccine clinic. Vaccine participants should NOT exit their vehicles prior to parking in the clinic lot and walk to the clinic entrance. Walkers will be instructed to return to their vehicles.

Enter hospital campus at the intersection of Cowhorn Creek and St. Michael Loop or from St. Michael Drive

Please follow signage and directions from traffic volunteers.

Vaccine participants will exit the campus at the intersection of Galleria Oaks and Herman Joseph Drive after completing vaccine process.

Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring 1 essential visitor.

Wear loose fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.

Masks are required. Please bring your own mask.