Texas High School Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble Receive UIL Sweepstakes Award

During the recent Regional UIL Concert & Sightreading Contest, the Texas High School Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble each earned First Division Ratings from all judges for both concert and sightreading. With this accolade, each band was awarded the coveted UIL Sweepstakes Award for yearlong achievement of First Division Superior Achievement in marching performance, concert performance and sight reading.

Members of the Symphonic Band are: Marco Aguilar, Nick Blankenship, Abby Bowers, Parish Campbell, Isabel Castaneda, Luis Castaneda, Paige Chambers, Trent Chisholm, Evan Cobb, Nadia Dodson, Joseph DuPree, Aubrey Egger, Jonathan Escobar, Ashley Fairbanks, Guadalupe Gaona, Fatima Gonzalez, Leticia Gonzalez, JuQuan Harrison, Destany Henderson, Max Henry, Emilee Herrington, Daryon Jackson, Jalyn Johnson, Tahbri Johnson, Taybri Johnson, Jonathan Jones, Katarina Jordan, Kevin Leyva, Adam McCarter, Nevar McCoy, Christian Miller, Zoe Montano, Grace Ann Neal, Brandon Olson, Peyton Philyaw, Shailee Poole, Lourdes Quijas, Jami Roberson, Christian Rogers, Landon Smith, Brett Sparks, Matthew Stockwell, Isabella Summerson, Natalie Taylor, Daniel Torres, Gracie Ruth Tucker, Christopher Urieta, Alejandra Vargas, Ryan Kate Walker, Curshun Waters, Marlie Watson, Robert Weaver, Riley Grace White, Rockell White, Leecya Williams, Mikayla Zverina.

Members of the Wind Ensemble include: Emma Allen, Martha Bratcher, Kaitlyn Colburn, Conner Corbett, Lucas DuPas, Jessie Garren, Logan Gonzalez, Alison Head, Caden Jean, Joshua Jefferys, C.J. Jordan, Molly Laird, Josh Lauterbach, Shelby LeJeune, Reina Lenoir, Taurean Lewis, Michael Markham, Raven McCoy, Ethan McDaniel, Jalena McDermott, Hope McDonald, Aaron Montano, Ana Moreno, Nicholas Nard, Trisha Patel, Angel Paz, Carlos Penate, Devon Pennington, Madisyn Points, Micah Rayburn, Gabrielle Reed, Jackson Roberson, Julia Ryden, Jenifer Silva, Macy Sloan, Kendra Sutton, Olivia Turner, Tyler Unger, Rhyann Wilson, Andrew Wommack, Jenna Woodard, Kate Woodard, Hunter Yates.

The Symphonic Band is under the direction of Steve Bennett while the Wind Ensemble is under the direction of Arnie Lawson. Assistant Band Directors are: Dillon Davis, Kayla Ogden, Dominique Phillips, Paul Stivitts and Kevin Sutton.