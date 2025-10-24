CHRISTUS Texarkana Patient, Age 100, Embarks on Recovery Journey During Physical Therapy Month

Sponsor

A 100-year-old Texarkana man is proving that you are never too young to start moving again.

Leonard Sneed admits that his recent fall was due to inactivity, leading to a broken hip requiring surgery.

“I had stopped being as active as I used to be, and when I went to get up one day, my knee just gave out,” he said.

Sneed’s story highlights the broader message CHRISTUS Health is sharing for National Physical Therapy Month in October—to raise awareness about the benefits of physical therapy, recognize the contributions of physical therapists and assistants, and promote the importance of movement and rehabilitation.

Inactivity is one of the leading causes of falls, particularly for older adults, because it leads to muscle weakness, poor balance, and reduced stability.

Working with the therapists at CHRISTUS Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Texarkana, Sneed underwent several weeks of physical therapy to renew mobility and function in his surgically repaired hip.

“Leonard is a living testament to the benefits of physical therapy,” said Chrissy Rabideau, rehab supervisor for inpatient therapy. “His determination and progress inspired everyone around him. Physical therapy isn’t just for recovery—it is a proactive tool for lifelong health.”

One in four adults falls each year, and nearly 37% of those falls result in injuries requiring medical treatment or activity restriction.

Rabideau said physical therapy plays a vital role in improving strength, balance, and flexibility—the key factors in preventing falls and maintaining independence.

As for Sneed, who has now regained his strength, he has set his sights on a bucket-list goal: to visit the Grand Canyon with his son next summer.

“It is my ambition to do so,” he said. “The therapy was not easy, but it has gotten me better and to a point that I just may be able to do it.”

For more information, visit our website.

About CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System

As part of CHRISTUS Health, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is a faith-based, not-for-profit health system serving the Texarkana and northeast Texas community with three hospitals, the CHRISTUS Emergency Center – Texarkana, and more than 2,000 Associates.

We specialize in women’s health, emergency services, senior health, cancer care, heart care, surgical services, imaging, and rehabilitation. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of Houston, Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of San Antonio, and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve.

For more information, visit https://www.christushealth.org/